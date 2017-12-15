Lions Clubs merge

The Larchmont and Mamaroneck Lions Clubs have announced they will merge. The combined organizations will be known as the Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions.

A kickoff celebration of the merger is planned for Jan. 7 with a dinner at the Sedona Taphouse in Mamaroneck. The guest speaker is scheduled to be incoming Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The event also will launch the Lions’ partnership with the Sedona Taphouse in “Steak Out for Charity.” On Mondays, Sedona offers a steak dinner, usually $17.90, for $6 and donates $1 of that to a local charity or community service organization. For the four Mondays in January, starting Jan. 8, the Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions will match each $1 donation. Recipient of the donations will be Habitat for Humanity of Westchester.

The newly merged club plans to join with other area Lions Clubs (New Rochelle, Rye City and Ann Sullivan/White Plains) to form the Sound Shore Lions Clubs Group.