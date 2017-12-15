Board changes for Adam’s House

Adam’s House recently appointed a new board president and four new board members. The nonprofit is based in Shelton and offers free educational and peer-support programs to grieving children, ages 4 to 18, and their families in Connecticut.

Founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota welcomed new board president Adam Lewis and board members Donna Nayden, Lance Y. Troh, Cindy Dunlop and Rayna Salemme. They join returning board members Marc Fontaine, Erin Gorman Kirk and Susan O’Reilly.

“Our board represents the best in our community – committed, caring individuals who have a heart for our mission,” Wysota said.

Adam’s House operates in a Victorian home at 241 Coram Ave. in Shelton. Families and children coping with loss due to the death of parent, grandparent, sibling or significant person in their lives are served with peer-support group programs, as differentiated from counseling and therapy. Facilitators include trained adult volunteers overseen by the organization’s clinical staff. Grief support groups for parents and guardians are held year-round.