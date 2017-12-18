Empire Resorts adds two C-suite executives before Catskills casino opening

Empire Resorts Inc. in Monticello has added two C-level officers to its executive team, one of whom will also serve as general manager of the gaming company’s Resorts World Catskills under construction in Sullivan County.

The company on Dec. 14 said Jamie M. Sanko has been appointed chief accounting officer and Kevin D. Kline has been named chief operating officer. Kline also was named general manager of the $1.2 billion resort casino nearing completion in the town of Thompson.

Sanko most recently served as CFO of Genting Americas Inc. and was responsible for the financial oversight of Resorts World casino and resort properties in New York City, Miami, Las Vegas and Bimini in the Bahamas. Empire Resorts in April struck a licensing deal with Genting, a Malaysian conglomerate, to use the Resorts World and Genting branding for its Catskills development.

Kline, a 25-year veteran of the gaming industry, most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of the Horseshoe Casino Cincinnati, overseeing the development and operations of the $450 million downtown casino. He previously served as assistant general manager for the Horseshoe Hammond Casino in Indiana and vice president of casino marketing for Harrah’s New Orleans and the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino Las Vegas.

Empire Resorts officials said Resorts World Catskills is expected to open by mid-February at the start of the Chinese or Lunar New Year celebrations. It will include an 18-story hotel, an approximately 100,000-square-foot casino gambling floor, a 2,500-seat event center, more than 10 restaurants and bars and a spa and fitness center.