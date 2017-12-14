Interior designer Patrick Mele debuts Greenwich retail store

Interior designer Patrick Mele opened a retail store this week at 60 William St. in Greenwich.

Mele, a Greenwich native, is running his self-named store out of a 500-square-foot space that previously housed Interior Designs Ltd. The designer is offering a selection of art, accessories, and new and antique furnishings, with eclectic items ranging from a stuffed zebra head wall-hanging to lanterns from the Noguchi Museum in Long Island City, New York.

“My ultimate goal is to get people excited about coming to a physical shop once again, to enjoy a one-on-one 360 experience that you simply cannot recapture through a screen,” said Mele in an interview with the Quintessence Blog. “So much of whatever knowledge I’ve gained and point of view I’ve established, came from a childhood spent visiting these one off environments and soaking in the varied philosophies of their offbeat proprietors. It was always a colorful, memorable and enriching experience, this is what I feel is sadly missing today and what I’m determined to recreate.”