Maplewood Senior Living breaks ground in Southport

Maplewood Senior Living broke ground on its newest Connecticut residence project at 156 Pease Ave. in Southport on Dec. 13.

Construction on the 93,000-square-foot building is expected to finish in late 2019. The community will consist of 98 units and offer assisted living and memory care services for residents; a salon and spa; and a pub and bistro.

The Southport facility is Maplewood’s seventh to be developed in Connecticut.

In attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony were Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau and Director of Economic Development Mark Barnhart.