The Business Council of Westchester will launch a comprehensive data service early next year that is expects to boost economic development.

Prospective businesses, nonprofit organizations and governments will be able to go to one place for up-to-date demographic information, statistical analysis and identification of trends, Marsha Gordon, the council’s CEO, told members at a breakfast event on Tuesday.

There has never been one repository for data on Westchester County, the council said.

The BCW Data Exchange will feature information on workers, housing, education, local government, transportation, infrastructure, real estate trends and municipal services.

Organizations that want more detailed analyses will be able to get customized reports.

Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, a regional policy and planning organization based in Newburgh, will do the research and analysis.

By analyzing the numbers on several topics and issues, the council says, it can give organizations a more comprehensive view and help them make better decisions.

The council is betting that easy access to current and comprehensive data will enable Westchester to tell its story, attracting new businesses and helping existing organizations expand.

The data exchange will go live on the council’s website in the first quarter of 2018. The service will be free and available to all. Organizations that ask for special studies will be charged a fee.