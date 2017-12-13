Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano announced on Wednesday that he will seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 37th State Senate District, a seat that will become vacant on Jan. 1 when Sen. George Latimer takes his position as Westchester County Executive.

“We’ve turned Yonkers around during my six years as mayor,” Spano said. “I want to put that record of success and leadership to work for the people of the 37th District.”

“I’ll work to get Albany’s attention to our needs, and you can bet I’ll stand up for Westchester values against the assault we are under from the Trump administration,” said Spano, a two-term mayor.

Spano said his priorities will be to fight for a fair share of education funding for Westchester school districts, to ensure the area economy remains strong and to hold the line on taxes.

“People want good jobs, they want good schools and they don’t want to be taxed out of existence,” said Spano. “That’s what this election will be about.”

Spano was elected as mayor of Yonkers in 2011 after representing the city as an assemblyman.

In announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination, Spano joins Assemblywoman Shelley Mayer, a Yonkers Democrat, and Kat Brezler, a Democrat from White Plains. However, it will be up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to call for a special election to fill the vacated seat.

The 37th State Senate District stretches from parts of Yonkers and New Rochelle to the eastern side of Bedford and includes Bronxville, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Port Chester, Rye, Rye Brook, Tuckahoe and White Plains.