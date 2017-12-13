Praxair, Xerox make Forbes’ corporate responsibility list

Praxair and Xerox are the only Connecticut firms to make the 2017 list of “America’s Most JUST Companies,” an annual ranking of the largest publicly traded U.S. corporations on worker pay and treatment, customer respect, product quality, and other priorities of the American public.

Praxair, the global industrial gases company headquartered in Danbury, placed 31st, while Xerox in Norwalk ranked 54th.

The rankings, produced by JUST Capital and Forbes magazine, are based on surveys of 10,000 American respondents.

When asked what was most important for companies to prioritize, respondents ranked the following in order of importance: workers, customers, products, the environment, communities, jobs and finally management and shareholders.

Compared with others among the 1,000 largest public corporations, the survey found that companies in the JUST 100 pay their median U.S. worker 33 percent more, are 10 times likelier to have conduced gender pay equity analyses and on average employ 38 percent more workers in the U.S.

Topping the list was Intel, headquartered in Santa Clara, California.