Westport’s Sachs Walsh Insurance acquired by Florida firm

Westport’s Sachs Walsh Insurance has been acquired by AssuredPartners Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Sachs Walsh will continue to operate under the leadership of President Teri Walsh. The company employs nine people and has annual revenues of about $2.9 million.

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses across the U.S. and in London. From its founding in March 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to more than $895 million in annual revenue.