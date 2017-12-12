GHP Office Realty sells White Plains office building for $9.6 million

GHP Office Realty has sold its 7-11 S. Broadway property in downtown White Plains for $9.6 million.

The buyer, Empire Residential LLC, a real estate company in Stamford, closed on the purchase in November, according to county property records.

The 5-story, 70,000-square-foot office building was reported previously by West Harrison-based GHP as 100 percent leased. Tenants include Formé Medical Center and Urgent Care and a dental office, Broadway Dental Associates.

GHP bought the property in 2001 for $6.25 million, according to county property records. The property was built in 1955. In a press release announcing the deal, GHP said it recently spent more than a million dollars improving the property.

The building is at the eastern entrance to the city’s downtown core, between Main Street and Martine Avenue. It was home to the White Plains Building Department and the White Plains Parking Authority for more than a decade before both agencies moved to city-owned buildings in 2013, according to a description of the building from Houlihan-Parnes, Realtors LLC, the parent company of GHP. The building was then repositioned for medical leasing.

Empire Residential’s portfolio includes more than 28 buildings and complexes throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties, according to a description on its website. The company has developed and manages a number of luxury condominium projects in both counties. Representatives from Empire Residential could not be reached for comment on the purchase.