The Fairfield Community Theatre, a vacant cinema at 1410 Post Road, is on the market for $5.95 million.

Keith Rhodes, a member of the town’s Economic Development Commission, announced the listing in a message to the signatories of a Change.org petition drive to save the property, which shut down in 2011.

“The selling price is $5.95M which is priced at a significant premium, but it is my guess that it will sell for far less — perhaps in the high $3M to low $4M range,” Rhodes wrote. The listing was sent to about 36 interested parties by Colonial Realty on Dec. 7.

This is not the first time that Rhodes announced the theater’s pending sale. In April, he sent out a message announcing that the property’s owner, David Pollack, was “making final preparations for sale.” Rhodes offered similar updates in August and November, but in his latest announcement he provided an image of the actual listing. Rhodes added that the recently formed Fairfield Community Advisory Council was considering the possibility to move forward on a plan “to ensure that it remains a Community Theatre,” although he provided no details on what the plan would entail.

The property was built in 1920 and covers 20,083 square feet, including a 2,654-square-foot balcony. The theater was split into a two-screen venue in 1979.