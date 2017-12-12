Mixed-use Westgate Apartments opens in Bridgeport

A five-story, 48-unit mixed-use building, Westgate Apartments, has opened at 515 West Ave. in Bridgeport.

Twenty-five percent of the residential space, composed of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, is reserved for military veterans. Rent ranges from $415 to $1,600.

In addition to parking, a laundry and boutique are also on-site at the 61,552-square-foot building.

Funding for Westgate from such sources as the city of Bridgeport and the Connecticut Housing and Finance Authority totaled $13 million.

The driving force behind the project is the Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust, which seeks to improve residents’ quality of life through affordable housing opportunities by developing and managing affordable housing, creating healthy homes and providing comprehensive homeownership counseling.

Bridgeport Neighborhood Trust has secured $4.7 million to support its next residential complex, West Liberty Commons, in the city’s Downtown West neighborhood. Funding has been committed by People’s United Bank, the city of Bridgeport, the state of Connecticut and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.

Groundbreaking on that project, which will provide 18 townhouse-style apartments, is expected to take place soon.