Investment firm Vista Equity Partners has finalized its acquisition of Norwalk’s Datto, a provider of data protection solutions for businesses. As a result, Datto has been merged with Vista’s portfolio company Autotask.

Under the direction of Datto CEO and founder Austin McChord, Datto’s senior management will now include Vice President of Product Management Patrick Burns and Senior Vice President of Engineering of Autotask Adam Stewart, who will both join the pre-existing Datto team.

“With a small and medium-size business technology market opportunity well over $600 billion by 2020, the combined strength of Datto and Autotask delivering innovative managed services and a unified platform will help MSPs (managed service providers) power the digital transformation of the industry worldwide,” said Vista co-founder and President Brian Sheth.

The company also confirmed that it will continue to expand the footprint of the Datto brand. Its combined network of channel partners consisting of more than 13,000 MSPs, working with more than 500,000 SMBs, makes Datto the largest MSP-centric tech company in the world.

The combined entity now has a presence in 125 nations, and in 2017 opened new offices in Frankfurt, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; New York City and in Portland, Oregon.