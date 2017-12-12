Greenwich’s Arch Street Capital Advisors LLC has brokered the sale of 24 properties across 13 states totaling 3.37 million square feet of primarily single-tenant, long-term, net-leased industrial properties on behalf of an institutional client. The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The real estate investment advisory firm said that the sale marks its third successful industrial portfolio sale on behalf of the institutional client. The portfolio was sold to a Chinese alternative asset manager that was not identified.

The portfolio is leased to 21 tenants that represent 19 different industries.