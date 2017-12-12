Interactive Brokers Group offers clients bitcoin futures trading

Interactive Brokers Group Inc., a global electronic brokerage firm headquartered in Greenwich, is now offering its clients the ability to trade bitcoin futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange under the ticker symbol GXBT. It will also will begin offering bitcoin futures from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange at the scheduled start of trading Dec. 18 using the symbol BRR.

The Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) began trading bitcoin futures on the evening of Dec. 10. The company stated that as of 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 11, 201 of its accounts had placed 1,240 trades in bitcoin futures on the exchange totaling 1,429 contracts, which represented approximately 50 percent of exchange recorded volume.

“Interactive Brokers was on the buy side of the low print of 14,710,” said Thomas Peterffy, founder, chairman and CEO of Interactive Brokers. “A registered investment adviser on the Interactive Brokers platform purchased two March contracts in the first minute of trading.”