Kate Hampford Donahue named BRBC board chairman

The Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) has elected Kate Hampford Donahue as chairman of its board of directors.

Donahue is president and CEO of Hampford Research Inc., a Stratord-based custom chemical manufacturing firm specializing in high-purity specialty chemicals used in the electronics, dental, cosmetics, engineered materials and printing/lithography industries. Donahue took the leadership role at the family-owned Hampford Research in January 2007. She was previously executive vice president at Carlsen Resources and senior vice president for the Western Region at American Movie Classics.

Donahue is the second woman to serve as BRBC chairman, following in the footsteps of Susan L. Davis, former president and CEO of St. Vincent’s Medical Center. She has also served as board chair of the BRBC’s Women’s Leadership Council and currently is on the BRBC executive committee. Donahue is also on the executive committee and national board of governors of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates, and earlier this year she and her business were recognized as an Outstanding Family Owned Business by Westfair Communications.