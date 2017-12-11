Ginsburg unveils lobby renovations, sculpture at The Metro in White Plains

Ginsburg Development Cos. unveiled at the end of November a $100,000 upgrade to the lobby at its recently purchased The Metro luxury rental building in White Plains, formerly know as the Halstead White Plains Metro North.

The upgraded lobby at the 34 S. Lexington Ave. building features new furniture, wall tiles, lighting and artwork, along with an entrance canopy on the building’s exterior. The lobby also features a sculpture from Rockland County artist Eric David Laxman, who previously completed sculptures for GDC’s properties Harbor Square in Ossining and River Tides at Greystone in Yonkers.

GDC purchased the 124-unit, 12-story building near the White Plains train station in February for $32 million. Soon after, GDC principal and founder Martin Ginsburg re-branded the property and promised renovations.

In its announcement of the lobby renovations, the company said it will continue improvements to the building’s various amenities, including its club lounge, business center and roof deck. On Dec. 1, GDC took over property management of the building, which was previously handled by Bozzuto Management Co.

Sculpture artist Laxman said the 7-foot tall sculpture, called Bird of Paradise, is intended to evoke a bird in flight. It’s created from steel, bronze and stainless steel.

“Public art is more than just a decorative feature. It creates a sense of place for our residential communities and enhances the quality of life of our residents,” Ginsburg said at the grand opening for the lobby Nov. 27. “We are very pleased with our first entry into downtown White Plains and look forward to expanding our presence in this important urban market in the future.”