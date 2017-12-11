Owner of APT Foundation pays $884K for improper Medicaid filings

APT Foundation Inc., a health care organization that operates a clinic in Bridgeport, has reached an $883,859 settlement with the state of Connecticut and the federal government to resolve allegations that the company submitted improper claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program.

APT Foundation – a behavioral health and substance use disorder services provider with clinics in Bridgeport, New Haven and North Haven – provides methadone maintenance and detoxification services.

According to Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen and state Department of Social Services Commissioner Roderick Bremby, an audit discovered that APT was sending samples for drug testing to an off-site laboratory while continuing to be reimbursed by the state for those services. As a result, the state was paying for each of those claims twice.

Under the leadership of CEO Lynn Madden, APT conducted the practice from January 2016 through November 2016, according to Jepsen and Bremby.

The state’s half of the settlement – $441,929.50 — will be returned to the fund that includes Connecticut’s Medicaid program.