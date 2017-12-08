Curtain going up for a party

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and FELO (Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization) will celebrate the holiday season with their 2017 annual holiday party and reception on Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. hosted by Fairfield Theatre Company at 70 Sanford St. in Fairfield.

“This is a wonderful time to attend the chamber’s annual holiday and reception to celebrate this special season with colleagues, family and prospective members for a delightful evening of friendship,” said Beverly A. Balaz, chamber president.

Partygoers are asked to support the Fairfield Police Department’s Holiday Toy Drive by bringing an unwrapped toy to the party. The party is to be followed by an “After Party” at CRAVE.

Tickets and more information online at FairfieldCTchamber.com or call 203-255-1011.