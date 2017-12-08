Junk at a museum?

No, that’s not a review of an exhibition running through April 22 at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield. It’s part of the title given to the exhibition in which artist Anissa Mack explores Americana’s artifacts, folklore and rituals. It’s called “Anissa Mack: Junk Kaleidoscope.”

She draws on her experiences with various county and state fairs that fundamentally reshaped her approach to the creation and staging of her work. Mack found similarities in the atmosphere of a fair and the environment of the artist’s studio. She treats objects as symbolic containers of a collective memory that can travel across time.

Objects in denim, styrofoam and aluminum coating are among those offered for observation.

Funding for “Anissa Mack: Junk Kaleidoscope” is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation and The Amadeo Family.