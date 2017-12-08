Kennedy Gala raises $170K

Martin D. Schwartz, planning to retire in January as CEO and president of The Kennedy Center based in Trumbull, was honored at the organization’s 53rd Annual Four Seasons Ball. About 300 attended the event that took place at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.

Schwartz became the first president and CEO of The Kennedy Center in 1978. At the time, the agency served fewer than 200 adults with intellectual disabilities, employed 48 staff, and operated with an annual budget of $776,000. Today, it serves more than 2,000 individuals, employs more than 750 staffers, and operates with an annual $32 million budget.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal was among those attending. “Marty is a man for all seasons,” Blumenthal said. “He started this work when people were not paying much attention to people with disabilities. He built awareness and called attention to people who often are overlooked. He truly created a national model for success.”

The center’s board of directors announced that the organization’s headquarters building on Reservoir Avenue in Trumbull will be renamed in Schwartz’s honor.

Proceeds from the ball will benefit the center’s residential services for people with disabilities.