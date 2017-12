Rob Whitehurst has been hired by Cartus Corp., a provider of global relocation services headquartered in Danbury. He becomes a senior vice president and will be responsible for strategic business development in the Americas.

Whitehurst had been the global head of digital sales for Hewlett-Packard.

Mark Sonders, a senior vice president at the company, said, “His track record in leadership and his expertise regarding technology and innovation make him an ideal addition to the Cartus team.”