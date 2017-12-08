Enriching education

Union Bank and the USB Foundation recently hosted a host of community organizations at its North Street location in Danbury to hand out $140,700. Representatives of the organizations were invited for breakfast and networking, and to pose for a group photo with an oversized check that represented all of the grants.

The award recipients were nonprofits that support educational programs, including youth development, art and nature education and the enrichment of lives of those with disabilities.

“Education and giving back to the community we live and work in are core principals at Union Savings Bank,” said Cynthia C. Merkle, who is the bank’s president and CEO as well as president of the USB Foundation.

Recipients of funds from the 2017 USB Foundation Grant Program were: Children’s Center of New Milford; Community Culinary School of NW CT; Connecticut Radio Information System; Danbury Grassroots Academy; Family & Children’s Aid; Junior Achievement of Western Connecticut; Literacy Volunteers on the Green; McCall Center for Behavioral Health; Newtown Youth and Family Services; Northwestern Connecticut YMCA; Pratt Nature Center; Robotics and Beyond; TBICO; and The Arc of the Farmington Valley.