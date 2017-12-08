WeWIN hosts event

At the Marriott in Trumbull recently, more than 125 took part in panel discussions, presentations and networking designed to help empower and support women leaders at Webster Bank. The bank founded the Webster Women Initiative Network (WeWIN) to help women at all levels within the bank achieve their full career potential and maximize their contribution to the company.

Karen Hinds, a women’s business leadership expert and founder and CEO of Workplace Success Group, gave a presentation called “Building Strategic Alliances and Growing Your Influence.”

“WeWIN encourages women to take charge of their career and enhance their own ‘personal brand’ by giving them the information, strategies and resources to support their career advancement,” said Dawn Morris, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Webster. Morris and Bernard Garrigues, executive vice president and chief human resources officer are the co-chairs of the bank’s WeWIN steering committee.