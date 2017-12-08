Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Bank’s pet project

From left: Lynne Gomez, Bankwell’s executive assistant to the CEO; Lucy French, a marketing associate at the bank; and Susan Wollschlager of the Connecticut Humane Society.

While savings accounts are synonymous with banks, one bank is offering a very different kind: saving animals in need of homes. Bankwell, which has branches in Fairfield and New Haven counties, has been actively promoting the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project. It’s an ongoing program to raise
awareness and find homes for abandoned, surrendered and rescued animals.

The bank has teamed with animal shelters and rescue organizations in Stamford, Ridgefield, Westport, Bristol and elsewhere in Connecticut to feature animals up for adoption on its website and provide information about pet adoption in its branches.   

As part of its effort, at the end of November, Bankwell donated $2,900 to the Connecticut Humane Society. 

Among the other organizations Bankwell has been helping are Animal Haven, ROAR, STARelief and Pet Assistance, Stamford Animal Shelter, Red Leash Rescue, Strays & Others, Little Black Dog Rescue, One More Dog Rescue and Sunshine Golden Retriever. 

More information can be found at mybankwell.com/pleaseadoptme.

