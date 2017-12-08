Hodgson to lead HCC foundation

Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport has announced that Fiona Hodgson has joined the school as the executive director of the HCC Foundation. Hodgson brings more than 30 years of professional experience with a focus on institutional advancement for higher education in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“As executive director of HCCF, my role is to build sustainable funding sources to ensure the success of our more than 5,000 students.” Hodgson said. “This is more important than ever in an era of steep state budget cuts.”

Since 2012, she had served as vice president for development and philanthropic services at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. Previously, she held senior positions at Brandeis University, Boston College and Harvard Medical School.