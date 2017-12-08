Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Leadership transitions

Front from left: Jorge Pereira, Aubrey Mead, Raymond Redniss and Richard Redniss. Back from left: Lawrence Posson, Craig Flaherty and Brian McMahon.

It’s been a 12-year process, but land-use consulting company Redniss & Mead Inc. has completed the process of transferring leadership and ownership from one set of individuals to another. Although Raymond Redniss, Richard Redniss and Aubrey Mead have transferred leadership to Lawrence (Lorne) Posson, Craig Flaherty, Brian McMahon and Jorge Pereira, they’ll remain fully engaged with the company.

Redniss & Mead was founded in 1957 and now employs more than 40 land surveyors, civil engineers, planners and support staff. The company works throughout Fairfield, New Haven and Westchester counties and has offices in Stamford and Wilton.

Richard Redniss said. “Going forward, I am thrilled to be able to focus on planning and zoning and leave the company management in very capable hands.”

