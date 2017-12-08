Faller joins Statewide

Attorney Julie M. Faller has joined the staff of Statewide Abstract, a title agency based in White Plains, as underwriting counsel. Among her duties will be clearing title insurance defects in preparation for purchase or mortgage transactions.

Faller said that “clearing clouds on title can be a complicated process. Being able to come to the rescue for an impending closing and making a client’s day with a quick resolution is particularly satisfying.”

Prior to joining Statewide Abstract she was senior underwriting counsel for Skyline TRG Title Insurance Agency in New York City. Faller earned her law degree from the Pace University School of Law.