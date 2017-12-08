Eaton joins Health Quest

Kerry Eaton recently joined Health Quest Systems in LaGrangeville as chief operating officer.

She is directly responsible for overseeing hospital operations, strategic planning for the system and systemwide quality and performance improvement.

Eaton most recently worked for Sacred Heart Health System, a member of Ascension Health, the nation’s largest Catholic, nonprofit health system and the recently formed Gulf Coast Health Care System, both in Pensacola, Florida. She also served as the COO for St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Health Quest offers primary care in more than a dozen communities in the Hudson Valley and operates Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel, Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut.