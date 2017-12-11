Danbury law firm sues to get out of Matrix Corporate Center lease

Danbury law firm Chipman, Mazzucco, Land & Pennarola has filed a lawsuit against its landlord at the Matrix Corporate Center, and has already signed a lease for new offices.

The complaint against landlord Gera Danbury and receiver of rents CBRE cites the Danbury building’s deteriorating state, failure to adequately provide promised services and the exit of other corporate tenants. The law firm, which has been a tenant at the center since 2011, is seeking damages of more than $15,000, attorney fees and to be relieved of the lease.

The firm “has experienced worsening conditions in the Matrix Corporate Center during the term of its tenancy, and has registered innumerable complaints and notices of default,” the complaint states.

Failure to maintain security systems and personnel, janitorial services and consistent heating and cooling are among the allegations.

The 1.3 million-square-foot Matrix has lost such tenants as Praxair and Boehringer Ingelheim in recent years. General Motors has also said it will move out.

“The Matrix Corporate Center lost Praxair and Boehringer Ingelheim, its largest tenants,” said law firm partner Ward Mazzucco. “Now, General Motors and other tenants are leaving. The occupancy rate is very low, and the building does not provide all the services that it once did.”

Gera Danbury and CBRE did not return calls for comment.

Meanwhile, Mazzucco said, the law firm is already in the process of moving to a new location.

“We are fortunate to be relocating to 44 Old Ridgebury Road in Danbury,” he said. “It is a very stable, well-managed building that is nearly full.”