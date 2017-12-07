Stamford’s Vineyard Vines gets into the golf cart business

Best known for designing neckties, Vineyard Vines is getting into the golf cart designing business.

The Stamford company has partnered with Ingersoll Rand’s Club Car division to produce a special edition “Patchwork Onward” vehicle emblazoned with a patchwork print. The vehicle will be sold via the Vineyard Vines and Club Car websites, the Vineyard Vines catalog, and select Club Car dealers.

Pricing for the Patchwork Onward ranges from $12,399 for the electric model to $12,999 for the gas model. The vehicle can be used both on and off the golf course.