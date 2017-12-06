Resorts World to hold job fairs for 1,400 positions at Sullivan County casino

Resorts World Catskills, the $1.2 billion casino and resort under construction in Sullivan County, will hold two jobs fairs to start the process of filling the 1,400 positions that Resorts World management said it will require when the casino opens next spring.

The casino is looking for housekeeping attendants, sous chefs, bartenders, IT technicians, EMTs, security officers, cashiers, cooks and servers, among other positions. The company recommends candidates apply online, bring resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot screening and conditional offers of employment.

Resorts World will host job fairs in both Sullivan and Orange counties.

• Sullivan County: Dec. 14, noon to 6 p.m., at the Ramada at the Sullivan Event Center, 283 Rock Hill Drive in Rock Hill.

• Orange County: Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Orange County Emergency Services Center, 22 Wells Farm Road in Goshen.

The casino is being developed by Empire Resorts Inc., a publicly traded company which also runs the Monticello Casino & Raceway a few miles from the casino site. Empire Resorts was one of three companies to be authorized in 2014 to operate casinos in the state. The new casino is on 1,695 acres in the town of Thompson, featuring 100,000 square feet of casino space, an 18-story hotel, an entertainment village, golf course and an all-season water park.

Originally marketed as the Montreign Casino Resort, Empire Resorts entered into an agreement in April to rebrand the casino as a Resorts World company. Resorts World is a joint venture company of the Malaysian conglomerate Genting Berhad. The company operates Resorts World Casino New York City in Queens and five other gaming resorts worldwide, plus another it’s building in Las Vegas.

The casino is scheduled to open in March. At the end of November, developer Empire Resorts celebrated the installation of 2,157 slot machines onto the resort’s casino floor.

Job seekers can find more information at rwcatskills.com/careers.html.