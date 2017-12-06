ArtsWestchester has unveiled an art exhibition at Memorial Sloan Kettering Westchester.

The artwork, which is displayed in two waiting areas at Memorial Sloan Kettering at 500 Westchester Ave. in West Harrison, marks the third collaboration with the cancer treatment center.

Titled “On the Horizon,” the exhibition features five artists from New York and Connecticut and will be on view through April 2018.

Cheryl Vlachos, an artist and resident of Cortlandt Manor, has two paintings in the exhibition on the lower concourse of the facility. Vlachos knows firsthand the impact the artwork can have on patients treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the ArtsWestchester and Memorial Sloan Kettering exhibition in West Harrison. It is even more poignant for me this year to have been part of the show, because I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Vlachos said.

”I started my first treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering in October and had a lot of anxiety, but while sitting in the waiting room with my husband, Bob, I focused on the beautiful artwork on the walls, and it definitely helped me cope with the situation, and along with the MSK staff’s kindness, I forged through.”

Other artists with works featured in the exhibit are HM Saffer of Craryville, Christa Forrest of Stamford, Jill Parry of Mamaroneck and Michael Torlen of Purchase. Displaying familiar landscapes in a variety of settings, this exhibition reminds viewers that the best days are closer than they think.

ArtsWestchester is a nonprofit arts council that operates a two-story gallery and cultural center at 31 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.