Home Energy Eversource completes $1.7B acquisition of Aquarion Water

Eversource completes $1.7B acquisition of Aquarion Water

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Eversource Energy has completed its $1.7 billion acquisition of Bridgeport’s Aquarion Water Co., which the company says makes it the only U.S.-based electric utility to also own a water utility.

Eversource Energy shelton AquarionAquarion will remain a locally owned company and will contribute nearly 230,000 water customers to a total customer base of nearly 4 million electric, natural gas and water customers combined in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Eversource said.

Connecticut regulators approved the purchase in late October. Massachusetts’ Public Utilities Regulatory Authority has now given its consent as well, according to Jim Judge, CEO at Eversource, which is headquartered in Hartford and Boston.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here