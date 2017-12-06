Chipotle to open second White Plains location

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open the doors tomorrow of its newest Westchester restaurant.

The company will open its second restaurant in White Plains on Dec. 7 in front of the Crossroads Shopping Center at 405 Tarrytown Road.

The company operates more than 2,300 restaurants, including another White Plains restaurant at 250 Main St., along with eateries at 12 Lawrence St. in Dobbs Ferry, 5510 Xavier Drive in Yonkers and 100 S. Ridge St. in Rye Brook.

The Denver-based fast-casual chain serves customizable burritos, tacos and salads. The restaurant’s hours of operation will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The company, which sustained a malware attack earlier this year that impacted four Westchester County and 10 Fairfield County outlets, recently announced it was embarking on a search to replace its CEO and founder Steve Ells.