Rollease Acmeda, Office Evolution move into 750 E. Main in Stamford

Approximately 35,000 square feet of new leases have been signed to a variety of tenants at the newly upgraded office building at 750 E. Main St. in Stamford, according to owner Forstone Capital LLC.

Most of the activity has been centered on two tenants, Rollease Acmeda Inc. and Office Evolution, both of whom are expected to move in early next year.

Represented by Budd Wiesenberg and Bob Caruso of CBRE, Rollease Acmeda’s new corporate office and showroom will be on the seventh floor, totaling approximately 18,000 square feet. Formerly at 200 Harvard Ave. in Stamford, the company designs and manufactures window covering hardware, automated shades and machinery for use in both commercial and residential applications.

Office Evolution, a national franchise offering co-working spaces, conference rooms, virtual office services and fully furnished offices and suites, will be on the sixth floor of the building, occupying approximately 10,000 square feet. It was represented by Craig Ruoff of Cushman & Wakefield of Connecticut.

Designed by Beinfield Architecture, the building’s renovations include a new main entrance and vehicle access/circulation, a fully redesigned main lobby, and a modernized amenity package such as a cafeteria, updated fitness center and locker rooms, and new private board and game rooms.

Across the street from the BLT Financial Centre at 200 Elm St., the building also offers tenants access to a dedicated shuttle to and from the city’s transportation center and to more than 300 covered parking spaces. Additionally, on-site security personnel and property management is provided.