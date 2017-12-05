CSCU Regents to consider consolidation plan on Wednesday

The Board of Regents for Higher Education, which oversees the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system, will meet on Wednesday to discuss consolidating Connecticut’s 12 community colleges into a single accredited institution.

The plan, which first came to light in October, would save some $28 million via

administrative layoffs, according to CSCU President Mark Ojakian. He also maintains that the move would make it easier for students to enroll in several community colleges at once with a single application.

If approved, the consolidation would begin in July 2019 and would result in the cutting of about 190 administrative positions – including each institution’s president – by 2021.