Two-property retail complex in Riverside sells for $5.8M

A two-property retail complex in Riverside has been sold for $5.8 million.

The complex consists of a 4,580-square-foot, two-story mixed-use building on 0.23 of an acre at 1075 E. Putnam Ave. and the adjacent one-story retail building at 5 Riverside Lane with 3,055 square feet of space on 0.34 of an acre. The properties share a 47-space parking lot.

The buyers are the husband-wife team of Debra Ponzek and Greg Addonizio, who run the specialty food shop Aux Délices at 1075 E. Putnam Ave. The three other commercial tenants at 1075 E. Putnam Ave. – Town Nails, Riverside Art & Frame and Centric Property Group – will remain.

The properties were sold by Jack and Vickie DeLuca and Ernest J. Gentile Realty, who also owned the Riverside Floor Covering store at 5 Riverside Lane that has moved across the street to 1076 E. Putnam Ave. Houlihan Lawrence commercial agent Terry Baxendale represented the sellers in the transaction.