NYC residential brokerage Oxford Property Group expands to White Plains

Residential real estate brokerage Oxford Property Group will expand into Westchester County with an office in White Plains.

The firm, which includes more than 450 agents focused on the New York City market, announced that it signed a lease for 2,000 square feet at 77 Tarrytown Road in White Plains. The office is expected to employ 25 people.

The firm, which was founded in 2010 by Adam Mahfouda, is headquartered in Manhattan. Mahfouda, a co-owner of the company, said Oxford now sees opportunity in Westchester.

“As New York City’s workforce continues to mature and a diverse population of young families, retirees and young professionals are looking for viable places to settle with direct access to city transit,” he said, “we feel we are well-poised to help them by providing the same best-in-class service that they’ve become accustomed to here in the five boroughs.”