Sikorsky Aircraft workers approve five-year contract

Workers at Sikorsky Aircraft voted yesterday to accept a contract that includes raises that increase by more than 15 percent over the next five years.

The workers, who are members of Teamsters Local 1150 and are based at Sikorsky operations in Connecticut, Florida and Maryland, ratified the contract in a 2,235 to 66 vote. Under the terms of the contract, workers are in line for a 3 percent raise this month and additional 3 percent raises over the next four years. They will also receive nine cost-of-living adjustments during this period plus a $5,000 ratification bonus that will be divided into payments in January 2018 and February 2021.

Lockheed Martin acquired the Stratford-headquartered company from United Technologies for $9 billion in 2015. The company maintains Connecticut facilities in Stratford, Bridgeport and Shelton.