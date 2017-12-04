Easton Police raise funds by selling doll based on K-9 staffer

The Easton Police Department is now in the toy retailing business, with a new doll celebrating its K-9 staffer TJ.

A 2-year-old German shepherd, TJ joined the department on June 26, and his presence revived a program that was discontinued after the retirement of K-9 patroller Chase in 2013. TJ has quickly become a town favorite, and even has his own Instagram account at EastonPD_k9tj that offers photos and videos of TJ on patrol and in some interesting photo shoots, including him as a friendly Big Bad Wolf paired with partner Officer Tamra French as Little Red Riding Hood on Halloween.

The new TJ toy is an 8-inch plush doll that can be bought for $20 from the Easton Police Department’s station at 700 Morehouse Road or via its website. Proceeds from the sales will go to help finance the department’s K-9 program.