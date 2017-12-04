OrthoConnecticut’s flagship office in Danbury will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m., with Mayor Mark Boughton and members of the Danbury Chamber of Commerce in attendance.

The 40,000-square-foot facility at 2 Riverview Drive in the Berkshire Corporate Park, which opened earlier this year, consolidated the practice’s three Danbury office locations into one full-service, integrated musculoskeletal center.

OrthoConnecticut is the combined practice of Danbury Orthopedics, New Milford Orthopedics, Coastal Orthopedics and Connecticut Pain Care, with 31 physicians providing care in nine office locations.

Offices are in Danbury, Darien, New Canaan, New Milford, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Sharon, Southbury and Westport.