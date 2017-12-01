Breakfast raises $50K for mental health services

The Autumn Breakfast held by Ability Beyond on Nov. 15 at the Ethan Allen Hotel in Danbury raised $50,000 to support the nonprofit’s mental health services. The funds will help men and women with mental illness find a job and their own home to become part of the community.

Honored at the event were Charles Herrick and Marie Sturdevant.

Herrick received the Theresa Foss Memorial Award for his longtime work as Ability Beyond’s consulting psychiatrist on the Internal Program Review Committees/Ethics Committee. He also served as the event’s keynote speaker.

Sturdevant received the Celine Karraker Memorial Award for her work as chairman of the Catchment Area Council #21, studying and evaluating existing mental health services in the catchment area and making recommendations on the types of services needed.