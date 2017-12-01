Spelling success with Scrabble fundraiser

More than 40 teams showed off their skills at the Scrabble board when Literacy Volunteers at Family Centers in Greenwich held a Scrabble Challenge fundraiser at the Stamford Hilton.

Players enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and two rounds of Scrabble.

When the dust and tiles with letters on them settled, teams from FactSet and the Stanwich School were named winners of the corporate and schools divisions, respectively. The FactSet team members were Jason Gaddy, Nupir Jain and Jason Lee. Representing the Stanwich School were Diane LaSalle, Charlotte Richard, and Maddie Azrak. The friends and family division Team Day 3 winners were Lucy Day, Daniel Brauer and Emily Grant.

All proceeds supported Literacy Volunteers’ English-language, literacy and education services offered throughout Fairfield County.