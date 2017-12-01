Health care and pampering for pets

Spot On Veterinary Hospital & Hotel is scheduled to open Dec. 11 at 184 Selleck St. in Stamford. Founded by veterinarian Philip Putter in 2015 as a mobile practice, Putter and his wife, Becky, found that demand for their services was so strong that a brick-and-mortar location was justified.

Philip Putter graduated from Vassar College with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience. He then attended Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and completed his year of veterinary clinical rotations at The Ohio State University.

Becky Putter, is director of operations and handles business administration, finances and marketing. She too graduated from Vassar.

In addition to a veterinary hospital, Spot On offers a luxury pet hotel and day care, an animal adoption center, a grooming spa and boutique.

Serving as associate veterinarians are Anna Larson and Rachel Fuentes. Kaeley Blum is director of the facility.