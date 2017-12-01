Reduced tuition for first responders

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield is offering a 25 percent tuition discount for first responders throughout the tristate area who enroll in SHU’s new Master of Public Administration program, which starts next fall.

“We are honored to offer police officers, firefighters and EMS providers in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey the opportunity for reduced tuition in this exciting new

program,” SHU President John J. Petillo said.

The degree can be completed in one year of full-time study or two years part time and is offered in a hybrid format of both on-campus and online courses.