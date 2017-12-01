With only about one month left until the Greenwich United Way awards its grants in January as part of its Community Investment Process, support from the community is being sought. Households will shortly receive an appeal to help neighbors who need it most.

“The annual campaign funds the grants awarded through our community investment process that has priority areas of mental health, youth and self-sufficiency,” said annual campaign chair Marie Woodburn. Annual campaign dollars come from Greenwich residents, local workplace efforts and fundraising events.

The annual campaign began in September at Greenwich Hospital.