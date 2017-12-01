You’d better watch out and not cry

Here’s why: Santa came to town in Fairfield on Nov. 25 – and, being the ubiquitous sort, probably in a lot of other places too, none quite so obvious as at the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan.

The Fairfield Santa was played by Joe Skarupa and he came into town on a Fairfield fire truck. Then, in a gazebo on Sherman Green, he spent the next few hours listening to the wishes of hundreds of children and giving each one a holiday gift item sponsored by Senior Helpers.

There was a petting zoo sponsored by ACBI Insurance and horse and wagon rides sponsored by Bigelow Tea, Fairfield University, Westy Self Storage, Delamar Southport, LCP General Contractors LLC, White Rose Home Healthcare Agency LLC, Splash Car Wash, and Rockin’ Jump Trumbull. Disc Jockey Scott Nickel provided the festive music.

This Fairfield Chamber of Commerce event, in its 17th year, was made possible by the support of the chamber’s membership, including event sponsors Bankwell, Massage Envy and F45 Training.

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz said that the event “…also gives us the opportunity to promote ‘Small Business Saturday’ at the same time, reminding parents to shop local during the holidays. In addition, we happily showcase about 20 nonprofits to share their information about their organizations during this time of giving.”