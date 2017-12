Martin DeRose has joined the Holiday Inn in Mount Kisco as its food and beverage manager. He will oversee restaurant and catering functions at the hotel.

DeRose has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently as director of banquets and dining operations manager at The Castle and Spa in Tarrytown. He previously was with Polonaise Caterers in Yonkers and the Doral Arrowwood Resort in Rye Brook.

The hotel is owned by Roedel Cos., based in Wilton, New Hampshire.