Greenwich executive Ned Lamont mulls another crack at elected office

Greenwich business executive Ned Lamont is considering another go-round in the political arena, this time running for the 2018 Democratic nomination for governor.

Lamont, the chairman of Lamont Digital Systems, sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2010, but lost to Stamford Mayor Dannel P. Malloy, who went on to win the race. In 2006, Lamont scored an upset victory over incumbent U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary for Connecticut’s Senate seat, but Lieberman won re-election running as an independent.

Lamont told the Hartford Courant that with Malloy’s departure from Hartford next year he is “seriously thinking” about throwing his hat into the ring once again, and would have a decision by the end of the year.

“I’m exploring,’’ he said. “Everybody else is, I am too.”